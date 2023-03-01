Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 14.85% of Seres Therapeutics worth $118,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 545,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $637.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
