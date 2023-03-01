FCA Corp TX Sells 665 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 656,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,513. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

