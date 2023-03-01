FCA Corp TX Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

