FCA Corp TX Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.0% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.46. 365,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,662. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.40 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.