FCA Corp TX Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 418,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.19.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

