FCA Corp TX Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. 191,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

