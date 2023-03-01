FCA Corp TX Acquires 222 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RYH stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. 16,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.28.

