FCA Corp TX Acquires 214 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.56. 1,080,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.