Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $53,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 1,310,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.