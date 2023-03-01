Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7,002.01

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7,002.01 and last traded at $7,002.01, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,090.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $837.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,279.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,683.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

