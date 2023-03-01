Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cytokinetics worth $78,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.
Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 509,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,061. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
