Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cytokinetics worth $78,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics Price Performance

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 509,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,061. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.