Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 750,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 2.82% of Revolution Medicines worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $50,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 408,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,058. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

