Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Natera worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Natera by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 2,246,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

