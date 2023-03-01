Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,375 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 3.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Aramark worth $496,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,811 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 50.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 46.0% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,671,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 526,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 258.9% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

