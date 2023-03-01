Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,648 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 559,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,031,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,031,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,059,483 shares of company stock worth $32,511,569. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

