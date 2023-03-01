Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,571 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.31% of Exelixis worth $167,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,162,650. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 947,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,245. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.