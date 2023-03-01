Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $306,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $200.86. 540,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

