Family Management Corp Sells 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UNP stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.58. 1,460,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

