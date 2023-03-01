Family Management Corp Sells 1,712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

DIS stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 3,780,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $148.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

