Family Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL traded up $17.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,797.21. 18,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,534. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,197.62 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,055.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,118.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

