Family Management Corp Purchases New Shares in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Family Management Corp owned about 0.26% of OppFi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Trading Down 0.5 %

OppFi Profile

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

