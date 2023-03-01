Family Management Corp Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 3,022,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

