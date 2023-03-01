Family Management Corp Acquires 5,299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,792. The stock has a market cap of $395.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.91 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.