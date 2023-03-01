Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,348 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

