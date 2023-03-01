Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 42,304 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

RWX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

