Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $254.64. The company had a trading volume of 671,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,804. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.