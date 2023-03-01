Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 1.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Teleflex worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.58. 176,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

