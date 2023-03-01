Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

