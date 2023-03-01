Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 126,490 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 922,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

