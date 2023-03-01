Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,750 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $32,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 409,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

