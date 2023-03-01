Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Purchases 531,771 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 21,406,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,175,602. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

