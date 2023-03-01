Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Loyalty Ventures were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYLT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 166,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,323. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

