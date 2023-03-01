Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Price Down 1%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.94. 237,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 249,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

