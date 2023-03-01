Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises 9.9% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 2,505,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,475. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

