Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up approximately 1.0% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KAI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,963. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

