Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the January 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

AQUA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,223,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

