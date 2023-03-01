Everipedia Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $92.93 million and $4.37 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.