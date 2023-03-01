Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 743,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,244. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.