Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,448. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day moving average is $279.45.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.