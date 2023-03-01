Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 256,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

