Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 411,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,393. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

