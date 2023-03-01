Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,989. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

