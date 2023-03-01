Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $358,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UNH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.60. 2,018,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

