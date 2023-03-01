Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens & Northern worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 11,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,830. The company has a market cap of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.