Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. 342,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

