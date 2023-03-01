Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,255,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $771.79. 398,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

