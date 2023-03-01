Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 711 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:ROP traded down $7.88 on Wednesday, reaching $422.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,435. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.
Insider Activity at Roper Technologies
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
