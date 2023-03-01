Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,537 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

KEY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,562. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

