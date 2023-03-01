Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

