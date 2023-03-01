Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.01. 501,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

